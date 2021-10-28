Zimbabwe: Armed Robber Gets 19 Years

Armed robber Ishmael Nhengu, alias Tafadzwa Chivero, was jailed for an effective 19 years yesterday after being convicted of five counts of armed robbery and a sixth count of illegally possessing a firearm.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Kudakwashe Mhene initially sentenced Nhengu to a combined 23 years on the five counts of armed robbery before setting aside five years on condition of good behaviour, leaving an effective 18 years in jail.

He then sentenced Nhengu for another 18 months for illegally possessing a firearm before suspending six months, leaving the effective total at 19 years.

On March 28 this year, Nhengu teamed up with Jefrey Kanyama, someone only identified as Givemore, Takunda Mutsamwiri and someone only identified as Taga and went to Sheila Matindike's residence in Eastlea, Harare.

They broke in and threatened to shoot her. The gang stole goods worth US$8 845 and loaded them into Ms Matindike's car and drove away.

Kanyama, Givemore, Mutsamwiri and Taga are still at large.

On April 3, Nhengu teamed up with his accomplices and broke into Samson Tichatonga Makari's house in Glen Lorne, Harare.

The gang ordered Makari to lie on the bed facing downwards and handcuffed him. They assaulted him, resulting in Makari directing them to the drawer where they took US$300.

The gang then ransacked the house and stole a Samsung S10, Samsung S7, iPhone 7, a 55-inch JVC television, decoder, two carpets, 15 pairs of shoes, clothing and other valuables.

They loaded everything into Mr Makari's Honda Fit (AEY 9134) and drove away.

Two days later, the car was found dumped in Chitungwiza.

After his arrest, Nhengu admitted to stealing Makari's car while in the company of his gang.

The next attack by the gang was on Tanaka Mufakose's residence in Gletwin where Mr Zireva Zireva stayed.

After attacking Mr Mufakose, they went to the main house where Mr Zireva was with his wife Neile Zireva.

Mr Zireva heard the gang trying to break into his house and tried to phone his neighbours.

While he was calling, Nhengu and his team managed to enter the room and one of them forcibly snatched his phone.

They then forced him to lie down, demanding US$15 000 and safe keys before ransacking the room.

The court heard that they forcibly took keys of a Hyundai Sonata (ADR 1816), Nissan NP300 (ABB 0891) and Nissan NP300 (AFN 0145), 2x Hp laptops, USD$40, 32 Inch Samsung Television and other valuables.

The theft of these phones was the doing of Nhengu.

Police investigations established that one of the stolen phones, a Huawei Y3, was being used by Getrude Mashasha of Muguta in Epworth, Harare.

Ms Mashasha was picked up for interviews and indicated that she bought the cellphone from Nhengu, who was subsequently arrested.

He then led police to Remington Nyambera whom he had sold an HP laptop.

On June 22, 2021, Nhengu led detectives to his home where searches were made leading to the recovery of three shotgun rounds of ammunition stashed under his mattress.