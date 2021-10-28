Namibia: 'Phenomenal' Gladiators Face Copper Queens

The Brave Gladiators will be a different proposition when they face Zambia's Copper Queens in the final round of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, says Namibia's head coach, Woody Jacobs.

Zambia beat Malawi's She-Flames 3-2 in Lilongwe on Tuesday to complete a 4-3 aggregate victory and set up a meeting with Namibia.

The two-legged meeting will be contested between 14 and 23 February 2022.

Earlier this month, the Zambians, who lit up the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, breezed past a weakened Brave Gladiators 3-0 in a Cosafa Women's Championships group match.

Zambia should not expect another easy outing this time around, because that meek Namibian side has transformed into a formidable unit overnight, says Jacobs.

The Gladiators were a work in progress then, having only been under Jacobs' guidance two weeks prior to the Cosafa tournament.

They exited that competition with a respectable four points, following a goalless stalemate with Uganda, and a 1-0 win over Eswatini.

Namibia have since stormed into the Afcon 2022 second round of qualifying, with emphatic displays against newly crowned Cosafa champions Tanzania, who edged Zambia 3-2 to win the title in South Africa.

An unlikely 2-1 away success was followed by a 3-2 victory at home, with star player Zenatha Coleman underlining her pedigree by bagging all five Namibian goals.

Namibia were without the influential Coleman at Cosafa.

"Indeed it was a great performance by the girls. The manner in which they fought and the manner in which they took on such a formidable opponent in Tanzania and managed to beat them away and home . . . It's a just a phenomenal performance by the girls," Jacobs says.

While Coleman brings priceless cutting edge and confidence to the team, his side's rapid improvement owes much to their willingness to follow instructions to the latter and improve as a collective, he says.

He wants the girls to take the same energy with which they comprehensively dispatched of Tanzania's Twiga Stars at the weekend into their two legs against Zambia, Jacobs says.

"Yes, we watched yesterday's [Tuesday's] match. They [Zambia] beat us 3-0 in Cosafa. But we said it's preparation for the ultimate goal of qualifying for Afcon," he says.

"We're gonna look at them closely. We'll rebuild our squad and get in some new blood to try and prepare well for the big encounter.

"All in all, we're good and looking forward to that one. We just came back. We will rest a bit and get into the thick of things."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, their upcoming rivals Zambia had to overcome a spirited Malawi following their 1-1 first-leg outcome.

Malawi drew first blood in the return leg, taking a seventh-minute lead as Asimenye Simwaka put the Scorchers in the lead.

Zambia levelled matters in the 25th minute through Rachel Kundananji.

She struck again minutes before the interval to make it 2-1.

In the second half, Malawi equalised through Wezzie Mvula.

But the Copper Queens snatched victory three minutes later as Lushomo Mweemba scored a stunning free kick to make it 3-2.

"Great win yesterday @Copper_Queens, but the job is not yet done. We have two more very important games against Namibia," Zambia's regular skipper, Barbra Banda, who scored two hat-tricks at the Olympics, tweeted after the match.

The China-based forward is expected to feature against Namibia after missing Cosafa and the Malawi matches.

The winner advances to the Afcon finals to be hosted by Morocco from 2 to 23 July 2022.