Zimbabwe: Marry Mubaiwa Claims Ex-Hubby Chiwenga Hired Hitman to Kill Her

Marry Mubaiwa, vice president, Constantino Chiwenga's estranged wife has released a sorrowful statement saying her husband is now baying for her blood and has hired hitmen to finish her off.

The former model is desperate to see her three minor children aged 10, 9, and 7 who she has not seen in two years as she fears that she might be "eliminated any time."

Mubaiwa says those who have been sent by her husband did not hide their identity but helplessly told her that "they are sorry" because they cannot do anything to challenge the feared former Army General.

According to Mubaiwa, Chiwenga's lawyer has told her that he has become an animal.

She also made all accusations blaming President Emmerson Mnangagwa for exposing her to termination well knowing that she did not commit any crime and that he can solve the raging saga.

Mubaiwa also said her children are being sexually and verbally abused by Delight Munyoro, their minder who has a pending assault lawsuit against her at the magistrate's court.

She is seeking help from all those who can assist her especially with the issue of access to her kids.

Reads her statement: "It is most disturbing and disheartening as I write this piece of message, I write for the world to see, to know that the clock might be ticking for me, for those that wish to end my life, I have been followed, my cars have been bugged, my parents are being followed, all those that have assisted me have been threatened, some beaten up and some dismissed from work. I have not committed a sin against those that persecute me, this persecution can be in the line for an Oscar nomination for best fiction," Marry said.

"I want the world to know that if I die today, it is not the will of God but the will of the one with access to state human resource that can eliminate without hesitation and on the instruction. They don't hide, they tell me they are sorry, his lawyer tells that he is sorry and sends his wife to see me in my current home, to tell me in my current home, to tell that he has tried his best and claims that he has come under fire from his client because of wanting to reason with him, telling me that he is adamant and has become an animal," she said.

She added that it was heart-breaking that she is being denied access to her children on allegations that she is a drug addict, yet Chiwenga is the one who introduced her to them.

"I have been dubbed a drug addict by the one who that introduced them to me as he was taking them, is it possible for me to have been doing all that with him just observing, who was administering, even those that work with him know that he is the biggest user of opioids including his deputy in the health department," she said.

She accused Mnangagwa of putting her in the open to be terminated without even trying to help yet he knows that she did not commit any of the crimes she is facing.