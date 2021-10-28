Namibia: Mr Gay Namibia Entries Close On Friday

PEOPLE who are confident and proud to be part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or questioning), and intersex community and have a passion for the modelling scene are being called to seize the opportunity to enter the Mr Gay Namibia contest.

This, according to Wendelinus Hamutenya, the chief executive officer of Mr Gay Namibia, could open doors to possible further exposure.

The entries for Mr Gay Namibia, which opened on 6 August, close on 29 October.

For openly gay men to enter Mr Gay Namibia, one needs to be fit, fine and a youthful specimen, says Hamutenya.

"Any gay male between the ages of 18 and 40 years is eligible to enter, one must be 1,65cm tall and above, single and has no criminal record. Those who are interested to enter should also be fine, fit and be a youthful specimen of manhood, confident as well as be an articulate ambassador of the country's gay populace," Hamutenya emphasised.

"Mr Gay Namibia aims to fearlessly build interaction between mainstream culture and contemporary gay scene," he added.

Since its inception in 2011, the pageant was held three times. Hamutenya was crowned as the first Mr Gay Namibia in 2011 while Ricardo Amunjera was crowned Mr Gay Namibia in 2013.

The winner of the country's title gets an opportunity to represent the country at Mr Gay World.

The pageant aims to promote equality, tolerance, understanding, and an authentic enjoyment of Namibia's cultural diversity, Hamutenya emphasise.

The pageant will be held in March 2022 and two shows will be part of the biggest event that caters to the gay community. One being the preliminary competition where out of 30 finalists only 12 will move on to the finals.

Hamutenya said: "This year we will be only recruiting candidates that will be groomed for interviews and charity work."

He emphasised that people who are confident enough and proud to be part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (or questioning), and intersex (LGBTQI+) community and have a passion for the modelling scene should seize this opportunity as this can open doors to possible further exposure.

"As for the prizes," Hamutenya said, "We are still finalising all that and we cannot, at this moment, disclose any information on that. We will make the prizes public once all is finalised."