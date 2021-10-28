Namibia: Service Delivery Vital for Regional Development

Khomas governor Laura McLeod-Katjirua has once again expressed that robust service delivery to the citizens and general public is a priority at regional governance level for social and economic development.

During the recent annual Governors' Forum strategic session, McLeod-Katjirua said the efficient service delivery that ensure the growth and development of the citizens remain the highest calling of leadership for governors.

"Therefore, governors have resolved to interact with resourceful inter-linked service delivery strategic development partners like the National Planning Commission (NPC), Namibian Police Force (Nampol), ministries of agriculture and international relations, and others to review the regional development agenda and mandates to map out a joint strategy for efficient service delivery in the regions," said McLeod-Katjirua.

She emphasised there is nothing short-term or any shortcuts about the obligation of service delivery, and that governors must at all cost collectively rise to instill and maintain hope, confidence and trust.

"Taking cognisance of the significance of our undertaking as immediate accountable service providers at sub-national level, and the current demand for effective and efficient service delivery for the citizens, the governors have initiated the strategic session to brainstorm on our opportunities and challenges in relation to our mandate of service delivery. We have created this platform to take stock, share our realities, experiences, constraints and solutions in the overall execution of our given mandate," she explained.

She said the session is to reflect, review and evaluate institutional capacity to adopt or develop plans for the governors to become more efficient, relevant, maximise strengths and find the most effective direct path towards achieving the objective of proper and efficient service delivery to citizens.

She indicated that governors have initiated the strategic intervention to have a collective retreat with the Minister of Urban and Rural Development, as well as the minister in the Presidency to share respective identified opportunities, challenges, wishes, expectations, future projections and marching orders in collective desire to bring services closer to the citizens or general public.

On the other hand, the Deputy minister of Urban and Rural Development, Nathalia /Goagoses, said the President and Cabinet, through overarching development frameworks, have set and given the strategic policy directions for all sectors of government, including regional level, where the governors are the political heads.

/Goagoses is confident the country's quest for change will herald in a developed nation over the period of national development plans.

However, the minister in the Presidency, Christine //Hoebes, said enhancing efficiency for improved service delivery is vital for sustainable economic development and shared prosperity that aim to improve the well-being of citizens in the country and regions in particular.

*David Adetona works for the Khomas Regional Council.