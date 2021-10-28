Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Resumes Provincial 22nd Anniversary Commemorations

Main opposition MDC Alliance has started holding the party's 22nd anniversary commemorations in various constituencies following the holding of the main celebrations last month.

Last month, police disrupted the party's main 22nd commemorations which were held in Bulawayo amid heavy police and state security agents' presents.

The party over the weekend held celebrated the party's 22nd anniversary in Pumula Constituency where thousands party supporters attended the event.

"Going forward, most of our national programmes will now cascade to ward levels. We want our grassroots supporters to be part of all our programmes. This is basically the reason why we decided to celebrate our 22nd anniversary in every district," said the party's Bulawayo Provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza.

The spokesperson said the party will continue to roll out more grassroots celebrations during the next coming weeks.

"We are going to have more of these events in every district. To us, the 22nd celebrations are very important because the anniversary has come at a time when the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime is using all machinery at its disposal to destroy our party. Despite all Mnangagwa's shenanigans, we are happy that the people of Zimbabwe are on our side," said Chirowodza.

He said unlike the national commemorations which were disrupted by the police, the Pumula event went very well without any disturbances.

"We have made sure that our numbers are Covid-19 compliance so that we are not disturbed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).Where Zanu PF people meet, the numbers are not restricted but where MDC people meet, we are harassed."

Chirowodza said they were also encouraging people to go and vote.

"Our main point was to encourage people to register and vote. We also emphasized on the need for unity in the party," he said.