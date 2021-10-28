Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Resumes Provincial 22nd Anniversary Commemorations

28 October 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)

Main opposition MDC Alliance has started holding the party's 22nd anniversary commemorations in various constituencies following the holding of the main celebrations last month.

Last month, police disrupted the party's main 22nd commemorations which were held in Bulawayo amid heavy police and state security agents' presents.

The party over the weekend held celebrated the party's 22nd anniversary in Pumula Constituency where thousands party supporters attended the event.

"Going forward, most of our national programmes will now cascade to ward levels. We want our grassroots supporters to be part of all our programmes. This is basically the reason why we decided to celebrate our 22nd anniversary in every district," said the party's Bulawayo Provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza.

The spokesperson said the party will continue to roll out more grassroots celebrations during the next coming weeks.

"We are going to have more of these events in every district. To us, the 22nd celebrations are very important because the anniversary has come at a time when the Emmerson Mnangagwa regime is using all machinery at its disposal to destroy our party. Despite all Mnangagwa's shenanigans, we are happy that the people of Zimbabwe are on our side," said Chirowodza.

He said unlike the national commemorations which were disrupted by the police, the Pumula event went very well without any disturbances.

"We have made sure that our numbers are Covid-19 compliance so that we are not disturbed by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP).Where Zanu PF people meet, the numbers are not restricted but where MDC people meet, we are harassed."

Chirowodza said they were also encouraging people to go and vote.

"Our main point was to encourage people to register and vote. We also emphasized on the need for unity in the party," he said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X