South Africa: Senior Manager Named in Parliamentary Suicide Note Still On the Payroll

A senior official found guilty of three charges by a Public Service Commission inquiry and who was named by parliamentary manager Lennox Garane in his 2018 suicide note, still works in Parliament.

In 2019, colleague Marianne Merten described an "institution-defining moment" that took place in the Old Assembly Chamber on the afternoon of 9 October.

There, one year and 26 days after senior parliamentary manager Lennox Garane (57) committed suicide in protest against workplace bullying, Parliament's presiding officers "presented a whitewash" report, wrote Merten.

On 14 September 2018 Garane shot himself in his office in Parliament. Garane, who had two PhDs, was a senior manager in one of Parliament's international relations units.

In his suicide note, he described how his life had become a nightmare after ex-ANC MP Dumisani Sithole had been appointed as his manager, describing Sithole as "an unrepentant bully".

Garane had attempted several times to communicate his concerns, including to former Speaker Baleka Mbete and the then National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson, Thandi Modise.

It was Moira Levy, a former manager in Parliament's communication services, who posted Garane's suicide note on Facebook, fearing the matter would be "reduced to a security issue".

The outcome of the...