South Africa: Senior Manager Named in Parliamentary Suicide Note Still On the Payroll

27 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

A senior official found guilty of three charges by a Public Service Commission inquiry and who was named by parliamentary manager Lennox Garane in his 2018 suicide note, still works in Parliament.

In 2019, colleague Marianne Merten described an "institution-defining moment" that took place in the Old Assembly Chamber on the afternoon of 9 October.

There, one year and 26 days after senior parliamentary manager Lennox Garane (57) committed suicide in protest against workplace bullying, Parliament's presiding officers "presented a whitewash" report, wrote Merten.

On 14 September 2018 Garane shot himself in his office in Parliament. Garane, who had two PhDs, was a senior manager in one of Parliament's international relations units.

In his suicide note, he described how his life had become a nightmare after ex-ANC MP Dumisani Sithole had been appointed as his manager, describing Sithole as "an unrepentant bully".

Garane had attempted several times to communicate his concerns, including to former Speaker Baleka Mbete and the then National Council of Provinces (NCOP) chairperson, Thandi Modise.

It was Moira Levy, a former manager in Parliament's communication services, who posted Garane's suicide note on Facebook, fearing the matter would be "reduced to a security issue".

The outcome of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X