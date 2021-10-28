Tanzania: Majaliwa - Our Development Priorities Are People Centered

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has noted that the six priority areas advanced by the present administration in the previous six months clearly show that the government is committed to bringing development to Tanzanians.

The priority areas include basic social services, water, road infrastructure, energy and human resources.

Mr Majaliwa observed this after inspecting and taking part in the construction of a new health centre, which is located between Mvuleni and Kijiweni villages in Mchinga Ward, Lindi Region on Tuesday.

According to the Premier, the government has disbursed a large sum which is directly channeled in the execution of the various projects in the six key areas.

"The government is commit- ted to ensure that the goals which set in improving basic social services are met in all the priority areas across the country," he pointed out.

The Premier revealed that the initiatives include ensuring health facility projects like dispensaries and health centres are established in villages and major improvement continues in the district, regional and referral hospitals.

Elaborating further, said regarding the education sector, the government has enabled the construction of classrooms and new schools in different areas across the country as part of the initiative to ensure access to quality education from pre-school to secondary level.

As for the energy sector, the government has continued to disburse funds in the implemen- tation of reliable energy generation projects along with connecting all regions in the nation grid.

Mr Majaliwa noted that the various water projects which are ongoing show the intention of the government to relieve women from water woes, adding that the efforts have started to reap fruits with President Samia Suluhu Hassan recently inaugurating a water project in Longido District of Arusha Region.

He noted that the initiatives apply to the human resource sector after carrying out improvements in the welfare of the public servants, noting that already several cadres have risen from various ranks as well as the clearance of outstanding arrears.

On her part, the Parliamen- tarian for Mchinga Constituency, Salma Kikwete acknowledged the efforts taken by the government to carry out massive improvements in the various sectors in her constituency, saying they will further open up the area.

However, she requested the government to finalize the construction of a bridge proj- ect that connects Mnyangara and Mpingo villages, where the historic lizard in Germany had originated from.

In another development, Mr Majaliwa has urged the residents of Lindi Region to make use of the Open University of Tanzania centre that has been established there to develop themselves academically.

He made the speech after inspecting the construction of the centre that has been built with internal funds sourced as revenues and the distribution of 1000 desks in Lindi, Mtwara, Dodoma, Mwanza, Tanga and Arusha regions. In a related development, Mr Majaliwa noted that the government issued 12bn/- for the construction of satellite schools for many children across the country to be able to attend school in their vicinities.

In response, the Director of the Open University in Lindi, Ms Neema Magambo, noted that the construction of the building at 378m/- included building lecturer rooms, offices, library, toilets and a computer laboratory.