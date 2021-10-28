Tanzania: Health Ministry Lines Up Robust Development Projects

THE Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Eldery and Children has started implementing its robust development projects after receiving 466.78bn/- about 34 per cent of the 1.3tri/- Concessional Financial Assistance that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) gave the Tanzanian government through Rapid Credit Facility (RCF).

The projects are part of the implementation of the national programme for development and fight against the impacts of Covid-19 pandemic.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Prof Abel Makubi said at a news conference in Dodoma on Wednesday that in the schemes, the ministry headquarters would spend 259.2bn/- for projects, while the remaining 207.6bn/- would be used by the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government (RALG) to implement its health projects.

The ministry headquarters ought to supervise projects at national and regional levels, but the health projects at the district levels like those for health centres and dispensaries are under RALG. On Wednesday, Prof Makubi said his ministry had started to implement it's projects with a great pace, adding that all the schemes would be complete by June next year.

The projects according to him include strengthening all emergency services in crucial departments like improving the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Emergency Medicine Depart- ment's (EMDs) in which the ministry has allocated 254bn/- for the projects.

"The ministry has also al- located 115.5bn/- for to upgrade laboratory, radiology and peri- medical technology services," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also, according to Prof Makubi, his ministry would spend 43.2bn/- in intensifying services for Covid-19 vaccine, adding that the target was aimed at ensuring that 60 per cent of the country's population was vaccinated.

On improving health infrastructure, the PS said the government had allocated41.8bn/ to make renovations at different major hospitals including Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), Muhimbili Orthopedic Institute (MOI), Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI), Mirembe and Kibongoto hospi- tals, among others.

Another project to be imple- mented in the next eight months according to Prof Makubi was that of conducting medical redemically.

He made the speech after inspecting the construction of the centre that has been built with internal funds sourced as revenues and the distribution of 1000 desks in Lindi, Mtwara, Dodoma, Mwanza, Tanga and Arusha regions.

In a related development, Mr Majaliwa noted that the government issued 12bn/- for the construction of satellite schools for many children across the country to be able to attend school in their vicinities.

In response, the Director of the Open University in Lindi, Ms Neema Magambo, noted that the construction of the building at 378m/- included building lecturer rooms, offices, library, toilets and a computer laboratory.