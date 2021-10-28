Tanzania: Necta Warns Against Exam Malpractice

THE National Examinations Council of Tanzania (NECTA) has issued a warning to invigilators, head teachers, parents, and candidates regarding cheating as the Standard Four National Assessment (SFNA), Form Two National Assessment, and Form Four National Examinations kick off.

NECTA Executive Secretary Dr Charles Msonde told media in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday that those discovered to have engaged in exam dishonesty will face severe measures, including the nullification of their re- sults.

SFNA exams will be held in 18,144 schools on the mainland from today and tomorrow, while Form Two assessments exams will be held from November 1st to 11th this year.

Form Four national examinations and Qualifying Tests (QT) will be held at a total of 6,090 examination centres across Tanzania Mainland and Zanzibar from November 15th to December 2nd.

"We will not hesitate to take disciplinary and legal action against anyone discovered indulging in or assisting in cheating; we must all work together to help our youngsters write assessments and exams honestly," he said.

For the SFNA exams in 2021, a total of 1,678,209 students have registered.

Boys account for 823,085 estimated as 49.05 per cent, while females account for 855,124, or 50.95 per cent.

Dr Msonde added that out of the registered candidates 1,604,505 equivalent to 95.61 per cent would take the tests in Kiswahili language and 73,704 candidates, or 4.39 per cent, will take the tests in English they have been using in learning.

There are also 4,548 candi- dates with special needs, including 722, who are virtually im- paired, 92 who are blind, 1,050 who are deaf, and 2,684 who are physically challenged.

According to him, a total of 651,609 candidates have regis- tered for the Form Two national assessment tests in 2021, where 303,913 are boys (46.64 per cent) and 347,696 (53.360 per cent) being girls. Still out of the number, 479 are virtually impaired, 57 being blind, 215 being deaf, and 263 being physically challenged.

Dr Msonde further stated that a total of 539,243 candidates had registered to take the Form Four exams in 2021, where 502,316 are school candidates and 36,927 being privately enrolled.

"Of the 502,316 school candidates registered, males account for 237,776 equivalent to 47.34 per cent, and girls account for 264,540 and estimated as 52.66 per cent.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, there are 1,050 candidates with special needs, of which 529 are virtually impaired, 61 are blind, 252 are deaf, and 208 are physically challenged," he stated.

According to him, males account for 15,846 (42.90 per cent) of the 36,927 private can- didates enrolled, while females account for 21,081 (57.10 per cent).

There are also six private candidates who have special needs.

A total of 9,865 candi- dates are registered for the QT for 2021 of which 4,443 are men equivalent to 45.04 per cent and women 5,422 equivalent to 54.96 per cent.

According to Dr Msonde, SFNA helps pupils improve their reading, writing, and nu- meracy skills.

Form Two national assessment is significant for students and the community as a whole, since it assesses students' competence and com- prehension of all they've learnt during their two years of sec- ondary school education.

Furthermore, the outcomes of the Standard Four and Form Two Assessments suggest significant areas in which student learning activities in schools need to be enhanced.