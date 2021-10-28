South Africa: Truck Driver Protests Are Symptoms of a Wider Malaise in South Africa

27 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Des Erasmus

The now almost quarterly protests by South African truck drivers demanding that foreign nationals leave the industry have boiled over once again.

On Monday, South African truck drivers embarked on a nationwide protest, blocking major highways such as the N3 connecting Durban to Gauteng, the N10 near Middelburg, and disrupted traffic to the port in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in a bid to force the government into a discussion on how to somehow rid the industry of foreign truck drivers.

Roads had reopened at the time of writing, but the protests look set to occur again and again.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi met Eastern Cape truckers and agreed to help them find a solution to the "problem".

But this is not a one-trick horse-and-trailer problem, and it is unlikely the ministers will solve the issue. The core reason for their defusing the protest action has to do with Monday's election.

The perceived problems with the haulage industry -- as explained by local drivers to Daily Maverick -- are not a case of simply kicking out the foreign drivers, replacing them with local drivers and thereby transmogrifying the industry into one of good tread and happy journeys....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X