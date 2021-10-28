South Africa: Truck Driver Protests Are Symptoms of a Wider Malaise in South Africa

analysis

The now almost quarterly protests by South African truck drivers demanding that foreign nationals leave the industry have boiled over once again.

On Monday, South African truck drivers embarked on a nationwide protest, blocking major highways such as the N3 connecting Durban to Gauteng, the N10 near Middelburg, and disrupted traffic to the port in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, in a bid to force the government into a discussion on how to somehow rid the industry of foreign truck drivers.

Roads had reopened at the time of writing, but the protests look set to occur again and again.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi met Eastern Cape truckers and agreed to help them find a solution to the "problem".

But this is not a one-trick horse-and-trailer problem, and it is unlikely the ministers will solve the issue. The core reason for their defusing the protest action has to do with Monday's election.

The perceived problems with the haulage industry -- as explained by local drivers to Daily Maverick -- are not a case of simply kicking out the foreign drivers, replacing them with local drivers and thereby transmogrifying the industry into one of good tread and happy journeys....