Africa: UN Report Shows Planet Heading for a 2.7°C Global Temperature Increase By End of Century

26 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Onke Ngcuka

Countries' combined updated Nationally Determined Contributions are leading global average temperatures towards a 2.7°C increase by the end of the century, according to a new report.

A report, The Heat is On, released on Tuesday by the United Nations' Environmental Programme (Unep), showed that updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) reduced projected emissions by a mere 7.5% as compared with previous NDC goals. The globe needs a 30% decrease to limit global warming to 2°C and a 55% decrease to limit it to 1.5°C, the report stated.

Additional net-zero targets which are set for mid-century could help reduce global average temperatures by 0.5°C, the report said. It added that net-zero plans were ambiguous and not fully reflected in NDCs; a point that needed to be corrected during the upcoming COP26 negotiations in Glasgow, Scotland.

With COP26 having to deal with what the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) termed "Code red for humanity", many countries are dependent on negotiations confirming the carbon market mechanisms to turn a dire situation around.

The Unep report suggests that to meet the 1.5°C global warming target, global greenhouse gas emissions would need to be halved in the next eight years by removing an additional 28...

