Namibia: Oshakati to Provide Ompumbu Residents With Potable Water

Oshakati Town Council's construction of water reservoirs, estimated to cost about N$8 million, is expected to boost the water pressure and supply about 800 erven in Ompumbu Extension 1, 2 and Ompumbu Proper.

The construction includes the erection of water tanks and a supply pipeline. During the handover, the town's mayor, Leonard Hango, said the construction, which commenced Wednesday 26 October, is expected to be completed on 23 May 2022.

He stated Oshakati has 18 water reservoirs in other townships for preserving and boosting the water pressure during an unforeseen crisis. He added, this is the first step towards the servicing of Ompumbu; other services like water reticulation network, and electrical and sewage infrastructure will follow soon after the completion of bulk water supply.

"The project for the construction of the bulk water infrastructure comprises the construction of 250 cubic meters elevated and 500 cubic meters ground potable water steel tanks, as well as the construction of 1 300km potable water supply pipeline from NamWater connection point," said Hango.

He further said the project will see the installation of booster pumps and provision of electricity to the site for pumps installation. Hango said the construction of bulk services infrastructure was awarded to SOK Print Master and Construction cc.

Founder of SOK Print Master and Construction cc Sindano Amutenya said he plans to employ more than 50 residents of Ompumbu and five skilled people during the period of construction.

Amutenya said he has been in the construction industry for 11 years, and that he did not abandon any site. "I will work hard so I complete the project before the expected time," he promised.