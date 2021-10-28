South Africa: MEC Lenah Miga Visits the Provincial Joint Operation Centre Ahead of Local Government Elections, 28 Oct

press release

North West Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs MEC, Lenah Miga, will be visiting the Provincial Joint Operation Centre established at the Provincial Disaster Management Centre in Mahikeng. The centre which consists of emergency personnel, members of the South African Police Service (SAPS) and South African National Defence Force (SANDF) will also be stationed at the Centre during the elections period. Similar structures have been established in the four districts.

MEC Miga says the teams will provide the necessary support to the IEC during the (elections) period and deal with any emergency situation.

MEC Miga encourages all registered voters to cast their ballots on the 31 October which is set aside for special votes and on 01 November 2021 which is the National voting day. She also encourages especially first time voters who are mainly young people to exercise their constitutional rights and vote for their ward councillors, the MEC also calls for peace and calm during the coming elections. "People have the right to decide whether to vote or not, but they must never stop others from voting on the day, the only way of having a say on how your municipality must be run is through the ballot paper".

She says the next five years of local government will not be an easy ride for incoming councillors. "We expect only the best from them and nothing less. Our communities deserve quality services at a faster pace and we will be closely monitoring their (councillors) performance guided by applicable legislation and hold them accountable".