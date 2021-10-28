South Africa: Trains and Boats and Planes - Hitch a Ride to Freedom

analysis

Trains and boats and planes carry us from the mundane into the extraordinary, from the here to the anything's-possible. Maybe it is. For a new generation, we could all help to make it come true.

I am sailing like Rod Stewart on board Queen Mary across the Atlantic into New York. The force of the wind at my back, like DiCaprio on the prow with Winslet, propelling me as if I might fly like the bird whose spirit of freedom I admire. The bird in my soul and in my heart, compelling me to strive and to thrive, to soar and to thrill on alighting at my destination. The yearning to travel and to be free. Once more. I am sailing stormy waters, to be near you, to be free.

When you first step on board the great passenger liner she seems to shift and sigh under you, a living, breathing thing; her welcome's a hug, a stroke on the shoulder. Don't worry, I've got you, I'll keep you safe out there on the rolling blue where dragons lurk and ghost ships prowl. The fathomless water beneath her takes charge of you and all who will travel in her, defying...