South Africa: Broken Joburg's Voters Get Ready to Hang the Council

27 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

There are now 421 power cuts a day in Johannesburg and regular water shedding. All polls show there will be no outright winner of this ballot.

Johannesburg's people have proven feisty suitors to the political parties that have come knocking. The governing ANC has had the most challenging time in Soweto, the city district that is home to more than one million voters.

Johannesburg has a heaving and shifting population of 5.74 million that grows by 3,027 people a month. The city estimates that by 2024, at current domestic migration rates, there could be 16.2 million people in Johannesburg.

Covid-19 has knocked the socks off the city and job losses have hit hard. Homeless or jobless people ask for something at every quadrant of an intersection; homelessness is visible in the city's many parks and even in its graveyards. The latest integrated development plan (IDP) for Johannesburg claims a housing backlog of 448,000, which means there are more homeless people in the city than anywhere else in South Africa.

Because Johannesburg is growing so fast with inward migration, the bulge has strained infrastructure. In addition to load shedding, City Power, the municipal electricity company, has reported 38,390 power cuts between...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

