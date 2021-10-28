Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Nominated for E! People's Choice Award

LOCAL comedienne, Madam Boss has been nominated for the prestigious gong, 2021 People's Choice Awards in the African Social Star category.

The 47th edition of the People's Choice Awards is set for December 7 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, USA.

The pop culture awards ceremony will broadcast live simultaneously on NBC and E! television channels.

Madam Boss will battle against South African YouTube star, Mihlali Ndamase, Azziad Nasenya, Boity, Falz, Lasizwe Dambuza, The Oddity and Witney Ramabulana.

Elated with the nomination, Madam Boss wrote: "I am so excited to be nominated for the #AfricanSocialStar of 2021 at this year's E! People's Choice Awards, please vote for me!

"Guys this is big for us Zimbabweans. Ndimi maita kuti ndisvike pano nhasi."