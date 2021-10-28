Nigeria: I'll Be On the Streets If My Music Career Flops, BBNaija's Ike Begs Fans

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Ike Onyema, has appealed to his fans to support his music career.

Ike, who dated Mercy Eke, winner of the fifth edition of the show, said he has been pursuing his musical career for three years.

He also revealed that one of Nigeria's entertainment network, Africa Magic, has blaklisted him.

Taking to his Instagram page to announce his new song, he wrote, "Foreign ft @descushiel. I'm back again. Social media has tried to cancel me so many times since bbn. Africa Magic cancelled me because I refused to kiss ass now but I'm happy now to share the music I have been working on for so long, I haven't been back home in over 3 years chasing this dream praying to become a success and I refuse to give up.

"Guys don't let this one flop. Honestly, if this music doesn't work out, it's back to the streets."