Kenya: Electric Fault Cited as Probable Cause for Fire at Moi High School

Nairobi — An electric fault has cited as the probable cause for the fire incident at Moi High School in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

The fire incident reported on Wednesday night in one of the dormitories broke up during evening remedial lessons.

The school's management said none of the students were hurt during the incident, the first to be reported since the school owned by former President Daniel Moi's family was established.

Elishebah Cheruiyot, the School Principal, said firefighters from Nakuru County managed to contain the inferno before it caused significant damage.

"The extent of the damage on the dormitory is minimal," she school management said.

Moi family's Press Officer, Alex Kiprotich, confirmed that the school had reached out to parents to assure them of their children's safety.