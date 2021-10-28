Kenya: Police Announce Traffic Diversions Ahead of Stanchart Marathon on October 31

Nairobi — The National Police Service has released a list of roads that will be closed during the Standard Chartered Marathon slated for Sunday.

Speaking to Capital FM on Thursday, Nairobi Traffic Police Commander Joshua Omukata stated that some of the roads that will be closed include the Southern bypass from Carnivore to Dagoreti Corner interchange and Mombasa Road turnoff to Southern bypass at Ole Sereni Hotel.

The Mombasa Road turnoff at the Inland Container Depot will also remain closed during the event.

Omukata said that the department will also close all the roads that join the Southern bypass adding officers will be deployed in those locations to ensure the safety of all the participants.

"We shall have our officers deployed there to ensure that no vehicle gets into Southern by pass of the purpose of the safety of the participants," said Omukata

He advised all motorists to use Mombasa Road, and vehicles coming from Nakuru and Kikuyu side were advised to use Waiyaki way or any other alternative route apart from the Southern bypass.

The Nairobi traffic boss stated that the roads will be closed beginning 1am on October 31 until later in the afternoon when the event is expected to end. Omukata urged Kenyans to cooperate with the police for the success of the event.

He further said that they had finalized all the arrangements for the international event.

"We urge all the motorists to abide by that directive during that short period that the roads will be under closure and bear with us," Omukata added.

The start and finishing points of the race will be at the Carnivore Grounds. The marathon will feature different race categories namely: 10km, 21km, 21km Wheelchair Race, 42km and the 42km Corporate Relay.

The marathon will be limited to 2,500 elite runners from Kenya and other key countries such as Uganda and Ethiopia and will be held on the Southern Bypass route.

The marathon, initially slated for 2020, failed to kick off after it was cancelled due the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic and strict containment measures imposed by the government.

Since its first edition in 2003, the Standard Chartered Nairobi Marathon has grown tremendously and has earned recognition from World Athletics and the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races.

Having attracted over 250,000 participants across its 17 editions, it is currently the largest single-day sporting event in Kenya.

In 2019 alone, the event hosted 17,000 runners and raises over 300,000 dollars towards the Future Makers Initiative.

The event aims to raise 50 million dollars by 2023 to tackle inequality and promote economic inclusion of the younger generation.