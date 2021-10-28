South African Municipal Elections Media Monitoring Report 2021

analysis

The 2021 South African Municipal Elections are around the corner and will be held on November 1st, 2021. These are the sixth municipal elections held in South Africa since the end of apartheid in 1994 and they are held every fiver years. There are over 325 parties that will be contesting with over 23,151 election stations across the country.

The political parties and their leaders are going head to head as this is the first election since the Covid-19 pandemic. Ornico has been monitoring and measuring the performance of the political parties during the crucial month of October and presents the findings under the new report published today.

Traditional Media Monitoring

For purposes of this research, the following political parties were analyzed: ANC, DA, EFF, IFP, ACDP, FF+ and Action SA. The volume of the data analyzed for the analysis was more than 2147 articles from mainly online news articles. The report explores the media performance of the following political leaders Cyril Ramaphosa, John Steenhuisen, Julius Malema, Herman Mashaba, Velenkosini Hlabisa, Kenneth Meshoe and benchmarks their performance against each other and compares them with their own parties.

Analysis

The 2021 Municipal Elections report by Ornico goes beyond basic media monitoring...