Africa: COP26 - Four Key Issues to Watch As World Leaders Prepare for the Glasgow Climate Summit

analysis

A cross-section of the world will be at the conference, talking about pathways for reducing global carbon emissions to net zero and building greater resilience. Here are the key points.

Glasgow sits proudly on the banks of the river Clyde, once the heart of Scotland's industrial glory and now a launchpad for its green energy transition. It's a fitting host for the United Nations' climate conference, COP26, where world leaders will be discussing how their countries will reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that are driving climate change.

I've been involved in climate negotiations for several years as a former senior UN official and will be in Glasgow for the talks starting on 31 October 2021. As negotiations get under way, here's what to watch for.

Ambition

At the Paris climate conference in 2015, countries agreed to work to keep global warming well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit), aiming for 1.50C (2.70F). If COP21 in Paris was the agreement on a destination, COP26 is the review of itineraries and course adjustments.

The bad news is that countries aren't on track. They were required this year to submit new action plans - known as national determined contributions, or NDCs. The UN's...