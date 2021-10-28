South Africa: Premier Bushy Maape Hands Over Completed Road Construction in Lobatleng, Zeerust

press release

The remote village of Lobatleng benefits from road construction projects

Lobatleng - The community of Lobatleng near Zeerust in the North West has been given a face lift following the construction of a 12, 3 km tar road. Government has already completed phase 1 of the project which includes low level bridge which links Gopane and Lobatleng Villages.

Premier Bushy Maape who was accompanied by MEC for Public Works and Roads Gaoage Molapisi officially handed over the project to the community.

The Premier said the project will stimulate socio-economic development in the area.

"Apart from stimulating local economic development in the longer term the upgrading project will provide fifty job opportunities in the area and thirty percent of the total value of the project will benefit small businesses and sub-contractors" remarked Premier Maape.

The second phase of the project which stretches from Gopane to Motswedi will link thirteen villages. This will enable residents to access public facilities such as schools, health facilities and other critical social amenities.

"We are now commencing with Phase two, which is the upgrading of a twelve kilometre which will include roadside fencing, road signs markings. The project is expected to be completed over a period of twelve months" Premier Maape said.

Government has thus far completed twenty four road construction projects in the North West linking many rural communities with the commercial hubs of the province.