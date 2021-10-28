South Africa: An Exhilarating Linguistic Minefield - Be Duidelik and Dala What You Must

28 October 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Marianne Thamm

What's up with Afrikaans? And why is Solidariteit meeting with the Thabo Mbeki Foundation for a Dakar-lite in leafy Newlands? From Settlement Dutch to Kaaps, the history of a language is unpacked.

Calculating the precise lie of the land with regard to Afrikaans or Kaaps as a language, culture, political identity or even an economy, involves navigating an exhilarating minefield. It would mean listening to the voices of politicians, poets, bigots, cultural isolationists, business, historians, academics, language activists, journalists, political analysts and rappers.

It would mean hearing the claim for the language as a core of Camissa identity, which is how top cop and prize-winning author Jeremy Vearey describes his internal architecture. Vearey wrote his award-winning memoir, Jeremy Vannie Elsies entirely in lyrical, literary Kaaps.

Vearey - along with many other language activists, such as Willa Boesak, Quentin Williams, Adam Haupt, Rondela Kampfer, Nathan Trantaal, Ryan Pedro and Antjie Krog - nurture the indigenous roots of this widely spoken, vibrant language, one of the youngest in the world.

In this mother tongue, Table Mountain is "Hoerikwaggo" (mountain of the sea), and Cape Town is "Camissa" (place of sweet waters), the original Khoi name for the landscape.

The structure of the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

