Malawi to Push for Flagship Priorities At COP26

Malawi is expected to push selected thematic areas as its priorities at the impending 26th Conference of Parties (COP26) expected to commence on the 1st of November 2021, in Glasgow Scotland.

According to a document MBC has seen which will serve as Malawi's Position Paper prepared by the Ministry of Forestry & Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs Department, several areas have been earmarked to highlight the country's current climate status.

The document highlights that one of the key issues Malawi will focus on is climate financing. This will involve the predictability, accessibility and adequacy of funds based on science and the needs of the developing countries.

Another crucial area Malawi is expected to highlight will be Adaptation. In this area, Malawi's preference is that the provision of support and public money that is channelled towards climate change adaptation be grant-based. Capacity-building will also be tackled during COP26, on this aspect focus will be on the country's needs, including climate resilience and sustainable health systems.

According to the document when all is said and done Malawi would like to see several goals achieved. These include; climate-resilient communities, restored ecosystems and watersheds, a food secure Malawi, low carbon emission pathways, gender-responsive climate policy and significant economic growth.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera will join other world leaders at the conference and is expected to jet into Scotland in the next few days.