South Africa: De Kock Apologises for Withdrawing From Team but Questions Timing of CSA 'Take Knee' Directive

analysis

Quinton de Kock has said he has 'no problem' taking the knee, but refused to do so on Tuesday because Cricket South Africa issued a directive forcing players to do it.

After 48 hours of silence, Proteas wicketkeeper and leading batter Quinton de Kock has apologised for withdrawing from the team after refusing to heed a Cricket South Africa (CSA) directive to "take a knee".

Hours before the start of the Proteas' second T20 World Cup match against the West Indies in Dubai on Tuesday, CSA issued a directive to the team that they all had to take a knee as an anti-racism gesture.

The timing of the directive was surprising considering the squad had been through months of "culture camps" and other discourses on the matter without a blanket policy being formulated.

That De Kock reacted poorly, especially towards his teammates and skipper Temba Bavuma in particular, leaving the captain to try to explain the situation, is not in doubt.

That CSA handled the situation like a fielder wearing oven mitts is also not in question. The upshot was a worldwide furore that left De Kock painted as a racist in some quarters. It's a claim he strongly denied...