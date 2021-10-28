Morocco Seeks to Become Leading Country in Sustainable Development (Ambassador)

Rimini (Italy) — Morocco has expressed its ambition to become a forerunner in sustainable development and green economy, reaffirming its commitment to the African continent to overcome climate change challenges.

"Our country could soon reach the 50% energy objective from clean sources in its energy mix as a result of several investments undertaken in this sector," Moroccan ambassador to Rome Youssef Balla said during the forum "Green Growth of Africa", held on the sidelines of the international fairs Ecomondo and Key Energy, held on Oct 26-29 in Rimini.

Morocco has adopted, under the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI, an integrated, participatory, and comprehensive approach to implement a new development model, placing sustainable development at the center of its concerns to ensure a safe transition to a green economy in line with international efforts, the Moroccan diplomat explained.

The ambassador also recalled that the Kingdom has established the 2020-2030 National Climate Plan to strengthen the capacity to adapt and accelerate the transformation to a low-emission economy, to implement national policies and encourage ecological innovation.

Speaking before several representatives of African countries, who took part in the forum, Balla expressed the commitment of Morocco to pursue its regional and continental cooperation, noting that access to clean and sustainable energy raises several challenges worldwide, hence the need to mobilize innovative financing.

South-South cooperation is based on joint action and solidarity, he said, adding that the Kingdom has contributed to several projects in the continent covering several sectors, including electrification, irrigation and infrastructure.

For his part, the Director-General of the Moroccan Agency for Energy Efficiency (AMEE), Said Mouline, said that Morocco, under the leadership of the Sovereign, has been committed for several years in sustainable development as well as prioritizing renewable energy and energy efficiency.

The Kingdom has a clear vision and a proactive policy to achieve its objectives in this key sector, Mouline noted, adding that Morocco has put in place for this purpose all the necessary measures, both at the regulatory and institutional levels.

He highlighted the new Bill on renewable energy and the efforts made by the various agencies that operate effectively in this field, namely the Moroccan Agency for Sustainable Energy (MASEN), the AMEE, the Institute for Research in Solar Energy and New Energies (IRESEN) and the Sun Cluster.

Organized by the Renewable Energy Solutions for the Mediterranean (RES4MED), Key Energy, and the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), this forum represents an opportunity for exchange between African and EU institutions and green companies.