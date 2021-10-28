Algeria Fully Prepared to Support Any Initiative to Prevent Global Warming

The Prime Minister, Minister of Finance, Aimene Benabderrahmane said Monday in Riyadh (Saudi Arabia) that Algeria was fully prepared to "support any initiative to prevent global warming and fight against desertification, drought and forest fires to which the Arab region is exposed."

The PM said that "we must pool efforts under this blessed summit," and hoped that the recommendations to be issued at the end of the Summit will be "wise and effective to be generalized to the entire region with virtually identical climatic characteristics, and a reference for the work of the Group of Twenty (G20) and the 26th Conference on Climate Change (COP26) next November.

He welcomed "the initiative of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is part of its qualitative efforts to crystallize a new common vision, to unify efforts to protect the environment and fight against climate change in the Middle East and the world.

"Algeria will spare no effort to participate in the exchange of successful experiences with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and all countries that seek to increase their share of clean energy in their economy," he continued.

Algeria "reiterates, as it has always done at several international and regional events, its commitment to address climate change and play a key role in this field through its National Plan on Climate 2020-2030 which is an operational mechanism for the implementation of the national policy on the fight against climate change and the development of the green economy," recalled the PM.