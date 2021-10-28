South Africa: Nomzamo - a 'Cursed' Soweto Community Where Campaign Promises Offer Little Hope

analysis

In the Nomzamo informal settlement in Orlando East, Soweto, service delivery, and hope, are in short supply. Few believe the 1 November vote will change that.

With days to go before the 1 November vote, the EFF has a strong presence in Nomzamo, Soweto, but residents say the ANC is still in charge. A shack near the entrance to the informal settlement bears paintings of some ANC leaders, including Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Residents in the informal settlement hold the icon, whose first name was Nomzamo, in high esteem. But they complain of a lack of service delivery and have a sense of despair and hopelessness as young people complete matric but struggle to find work or other opportunities.

Nomzamo falls within Orlando, in Ward 39.

"Many of us parents have accepted that the highest education our children can attain is matric. We are raising a sad and hopeless generation of future leaders," said Ntombikayise Jona.

Avela Jozi, who has been sitting at home for years since he completed his matric, said: "We are cursed in this community and feel like we are not part of this country."

Sihle Nyanga said: "I completed my matric in 2019 and have been applying to...