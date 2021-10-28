Uganda: MPs Poke Holes in Govt Explanation On Attacks

Lawmakers have queried gaps in government's response to the recent bombings and wondered why the involvement of Islamic State didn't feature in the statement even after the terror group claimed responsibility.

The MPs, who were debating a statement from the State minister for Internal Affairs, Gen David Muhoozi, yesterday, derided the government response as confusing and unsatisfactory. The lawmakers also sought to know why police failed to enforce curfew rules.

Mr Abdallah Kiwanuka (Mukono North - NUP) told the House that he was confused by the minister's statement, which indicated two different scenes of the bombing at pork joints in Komamboga, Kawempe Division, last Saturday.

"I have attentively listened and perused the statement of the honourable minister and it has some gaps, which need to be filled in order for our hearts to get to normal," Mr Kiwanuka said.

He added: "When you look at this statement, it becomes hard for us to know which area we are discussing. It talks about two places. There is Digida and Cheers. The report is about which place?"

This newspaper reported that the blast happened at Uncle Sam's and Ronnie's pork joints.

Mr Patrick Oshabe Nsamba (Kassanda North MP-NUP) expressed concern about the report lacking elaborate information on the attackers.

"When the Komamboga incident happened, on social media, we heard that ISIS claimed the attack and this is a known international terrorist group, so, that will send quite a lot of fear among Ugandans. So, I expected your statement to arrest the fears of Ugandans of the claim by ISIS. Unfortunately, you have not mentioned anything about it," Mr Nsamba said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gen Muhoozi's statement to Parliament was in response to the terrorist attacks at Digida Pork Joint in Komamboga Parish in Kawempe Division as well as one on a bus at Lungala near Mpigi District on Monday.

For Mr Elijah Okupa (Kasilo), the statement lacked substantive information on a number of things, including curfew.

"The minister should also come out clearly and tell those guys violating the SOPs (standard operating procedures) that curfew still stands, or it does not," he said.

"I told him (the State minister) yesterday (Tuesday) that just near the check point within Ntinda centre, a gentle man, who is highly connected is operating a bar. On Independence Day, they went trans-night. I say this because I live nearby. So, I think your commanders have either been overpowered by the operators or maybe these (places) are run by people in the forces. You need to step up your game and deal with these people, rather than selectively," he added.

Mr Jonathan Odur, (Erute South) also felt the minister's statement had a lot of contradictions and needed more clarification.

However, other MPs, especially from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and UPDF representatives, opted to give solutions to the bombing attacks and pockets of insecurity in the country.

The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, asked Gen Muhoozi to accept the recommendations from members and find ways of implementing them.

The State minister agreed to the suggestion.

"We have heard it all and will improve. Then, we shall cap it all by a submission of how Parliament can help to make us perform better," he said.