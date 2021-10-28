Tanzania: Government Eyes Sh17.2 Trillion As Nickel Project Gets the Nod

28 October 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Rosemary Mirondo

Dar es Salaam — The government expects to collect an estimated $7.5 billion (Sh17.2 trillion) through various fees and taxes over the next 33 years from the Kabanga nickel mining project.

This comes after the Ministry of Minerals yesterday handed over a mining licence for Kabanga project to Tembo Nickel Corporation Limited (TNCL) which expects to invest a total of $412 million, according to a submitted feasibility study.

Minerals minister Doto Biteko said the feasibility report showed total deposits of 58 million tonnes of nickel.

"The mining operations are expected to be conducted by underground mining method whereby production is expected to reach an average of 600,000 tonnes per annum in the first five years - and, later, increase to 2.2 million tonnes per annum," he said.

Based on that production rate, the life of the mine is estimated to be 33 years. The concentrates produced from the mine will be transported to refinery which is to be built in Kahama District.

Mr Biteki said the annual production and exports of all the nickel would be worth $854.1 million at current prices for the mineral.

