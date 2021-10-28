Tanzania: Drought Could Hit Economic Sectors in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) yesterday said the country is likely to experience drought - and with possible far-reaching adverse impact on eight economic sectors.

The areas to be affected range from trade, tourism and wild animals, agriculture and food security, livestock keeping and fishing, health, energy and water to mining.

TMA director general Agnes Kijazi said prolonged spells of drought are expected to start this November to next January, citing Mbeya, Mara, Songea, Rukwa, Iringa, Katavi, Dodoma and Songwe as among the regions that are likely to experience below-normal rains.

She further said that other regions to be affected are Ruvuma, Lindi, Mtwara and the Southern part of Morogoro.

"Nevertheless, there will be a slight increase of rainfall expected in March," said Dr Kijazi.

Considering that water scarcity impacts where businesses are located, Dr Kijazi said with below-normal rains, the private sector would be adversely affected due to a likely increase in operational costs.