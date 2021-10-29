Nigeria: Court to Hear Nnamdi Kanu's N5b Suit Against Govt, Malami, DSS 2nd Nov

The N5 billion suit instituted by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, against the federal government; and the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami as well as the Nigeria Arny has been slated for hearing on November 2 at the Abia State High Court.

Kanu had through his Special counsel, Mr. Aloy Ejimakor, filed the suit to enforce his Fundamental Rights which he said was violated by his rendition from Kenya.

Other respondents in the suit include the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services DSS.

He seeks among other prayers, to the returned to Kenya first where he was "kidnapped and rendition to Nigeria".

The matter was first handled by Vacation judge, Justice KCJ Okereke who later returned the suit to the Chief Judge for reassignment as his vacation time elapsed.

It was later reasigned to the Abia Chief judge but before it came up for hearing penultimate week, the federal government applied for be time extension to respond to the charges.

Meanwhile, Kanu's lawyer in a statement, Thursday, said the suit would be entertained on November 2 in the court of the Chief Judge.

According to the release, "the Nigerian government and its Attorney-General will be expected to move their extant application for extension of time to file their defense to the suit and my opposition to the application."

It further read:"I wish to take this opportunity to emphasize that the maim aim of this Suit is to prevent the Nigerian government from profiting from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu's extraordinary rendition. That is why one of the orders we seek is for Kanu to be released from detention forthwith.

"It is my intention therefore to, on 2nd November, move for an instant Ruling on the Nigerian government's application for extension of time, so that the case can proceed quickly to the next level, which is expected to be a definitive hearing on the substantive matter.

"The Nigerian government needs to be reminded that Fundamental Rights suits are intended to be concluded quickly, especially in situations such as this where my Client, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu (the Applicant) is currently incarcerated."