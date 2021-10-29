Nigeria: Insecurity - CAN Disagrees As Lai Mohammed Claims Nigeria Safer Now Than 2015

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, on Thursday faulted the Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed's recent claim that the country is better today in terms of security than it was in 2015 when President Buhari took over.

CAN's Director of National Issues and Social Welfare, Bishop Stephen Adegbite, made known the position of the apex Christian body in an exclusive interview with *Vanguard* in Abuja.

Recall that a British-based magazine, The Economist, had reported that the jihadist threat against Nigeria had worsened in size and scope despite the effort of the military to checkmate it.

But, the Minister picked holes in the report, describing it as wrong in its entirety, and even faulted some Nigerian media for amplifying the foreign report without any attempt to verify the contents.

Reacting, however, CAN said the statement by Alhaji Lai Mohammed, were his personal opinions.

He said, "We do not agree with the Honourable Minister's assertions, but they are his personal opinions. A majority of Nigerians will disagree him on this matter. Definitely, we cannot agree with him.

"Going by his antecedents, many citizens no longer believe his statements about the state of affairs in the nation, and this is quite unfortunate.

"We know that Nigeria today is not better than it was in 2015, going by the rate of abductions, banditry, wanton killings of innocent people, attacks on security personnel, destruction of government establishments, and even lopsidedness in federal appointments amongst other injustices and pain in the land.

"For us, we cannot agree with Alhaji Lai Mohammed."

Vanguard News Nigeria