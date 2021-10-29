Nigeria: Zulum Fumes Over Destruction of Modu Sheriff's Campaign Billboards

28 October 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Francis Okoye

Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has warned his cabinet members against the destruction of campaign billboards and posters in any area of the state.

To this end, Zulum threatened to sack any member of his cabinet found to be involved in the destruction of the campaign posters especially, that of Senator Ali Modu Sheriff for the All Progressives Congress (APC ) national chairmanship seat, mounted at strategic positions in Maiduguri.

The governor gave the warning after receiving reports that billboards belonging to the former governor were being destroyed.

LEADERSHIP on Wednesday gathered that the campaign billboards were destroyed by a serving commissioner just days after Zulum had banned all political thuggery in the state.

Sources close to the governor added that he was furious over the incident and threatened to sack the commissioner in question should such an act repeat itself.

