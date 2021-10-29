Kenya: You're a Convict, You Can't Travel Outside Kenya, Judge Tells MP Waluke

28 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Sam Kiplagat

A Nairobi court on Thursday declined to release passport belonging to MP John Waluke to allow him travel to the US for a Parliamentary event.

In rejecting the application Justice Esther Maina said Waluke is a convict and cannot be allowed to travel outside the country.

Waluke and his business partner Grace Wakhungu were convicted last year by the Anti-Corruption Court for the theft of Sh297 million from the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

The trial court also imposed a combined fine of Sh2 billion. In default, Wakhungu was handed a 39-year sentence while the Sirisia MP was slapped with a 34-year sentence.

In September 2020, the High Court in Nairobi granted the convicts bond pending the hearing and determination of their appeal.

Waluke was set free on a Sh10 million cash bail or an alternative Sh20 million bond. Wakhungu was ordered to pay Sh20 million cash bail or an alternative Sh30 million bond in order to be released to await the hearing of the appeal.

The judge directed them to deposit their passports with the court and further ordered that they should not leave the country without the court's permission.

Another condition was that the convicts should be reporting to the High Court’s deputy register once a month.

