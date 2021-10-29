Kenya: Kisumu GBV Centre Staffer Accused of Abusing Domestic Helper

A paralegal with a gender-based violence unit in Kisumu County was on Tuesday charged in a Winam court with causing bodily harm on her neighbour's domestic helper.

Ms Grace Aketch appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Chrispine Oruo for harming Ms Beryl Achieng on October 24.

Ms Aketch, a paralegal working with the Centre for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (CIHEB-Kenya), but attached to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital (JOOTRH) Gender-Based Violence Centre, reportedly committed the offence in Mamboleo, Kisumu East sub-county.

She denied the charge and was released on Sh10,000 cash bail and an alternative bond of Sh30,000.

Prosecutors have lined up five witnesses, including a doctor at JOOTRH who will testify against Ms Aketch.

Police reports show that the Sunday evening incident stemmed from a disagreement between the two, with Ms Aketch accusing the victim of draining dirty laundry water to her back yard and causing a bad smell.

The incident was captured on video by the victim's employer and shared on Facebook.

Ms Aketch allegedly slit the victim's wrist.

Ms Achieng and her employer reported the assault at the Mamboleo police post, only to learn that Ms Aketch had also recorded a statement accusing them of abuse and trespassing.

The case will be heard in March 2022.