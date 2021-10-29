Kenya: DP Ruto's Coast Tour Splits UDA Over Favouritism for Aspirants

Deputy President William Ruto is facing a rebellion on the Coast over the endorsement of preferred candidates for various elective seats.

His two latest visits to the region is threatening to split further his United Democratic Alliance (UDA) after those unhappy with the endorsements mull decamping from the party.

In Kwale, gubernatorial hopeful Lung'anzi Mangale has resolved to quit UDA and focus on rebranding himself ahead of the 2022 General Election.

Mr Mangale, who is reportedly unhappy with the endorsement of Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani to succeed Governor Salim Mvurya, has given a clear indication that he is on his way out of the party.

"I am putting a lot of effort to self-rebrand. I do not want my candidacy to be associated with any party," he said in an interview with Nation.Africa

This is after reports that he had ditched the party, and had even turned down requests by pro-Ruto MPs in Kwale to step down and vie for the Senate seat.

Two months ago, he confirmed he was a member of UDA and indicated that he would be vying for the governor's seat on the party's ticket.

He even shared a platform with Dr Ruto and Ms Achani in Kombani during DP's Coast tour.

"Speaking at the DP's rally did not mean much. I am glad that I was allowed to address such a huge forum, which is a rare opportunity," Mr Mangale said.

At the event, however, Ms Achani stole the show as she seemed closer to Dr Ruto, with whom she shared the podium amid cheers from their supporters.

Ms Achani accompanied the DP at various rallies, including in Malindi, as other UDA aspirants and lawmakers drummed up support for her to succeed Mr Mvurya.

Mr Mangale's campaigners claim that he did not have a seat at the dais as Ms Achani sat next to DP Ruto.

But Ms Achani's closeness to DP Ruto may have disappointed Mr Mangale, perceiving it to mean that the country's second in command might prefer Ms Achani, with the feeling that party nominations may not be free and fair.

The two are supposed to battle it out with four other candidates from different parties, including Kwale Speaker Sammy Ruwa, Agriculture Principal Secretary Hamadi Boga, businessman Daniel Dena and former Cabinet minister Chirau Ali Mwakwere.

Dr Ruto is facing the same dilemma in Taita Taveta County. During his visit to Mwatate and Voi, he seemed to have favoured former governor John Mrutu, a move that angered Dan Mwazo and Stephen Mwekesi, who are threatening to ditch the party. The two are also eyeing the seat on a UDA ticket.

This is after Mr Mwakesi conspicuously skipped DP Ruto's rally, triggering speculation that he might have fallen out with some party officials rumoured to prefer Mr Mrutu's candidacy.

In Kilifi County, DP Ruto has fronted Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa for the governor's seat under the UDA. Ms Jumwa ditched ODM for the DP's party as she seeks to succeed Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi, who is serving his last term.

In Mombasa, the presumed UDA boss campaigned for former senator Hassan Omar, who is seeking to succeed Governor Hassan Joho, also serving his second and final term.

He also campaigned for Jomvu parliamentary hopeful Karisa Nzai and his Mvita counterpart Omar Shallo.

However, during his meeting with delegates in Mombasa, Mr Ruto assured them that UDA will hold free and fair nominations ahead of 2022.

"Nominations will be free, fair and democratic. Nobody will be given a free ride. There will be no direct nominations unless we only have one candidate. I guarantee you that," he told his supporters.