Kenya: Pope Francis Picks Archbishop Philip Anyolo to Head Nairobi Catholic Church

28 October 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elizabeth Ojina

Pope Francis has appointed Kisumu Archbishop Philip Anyolo as Archbishop of the Catholic Church in Nairobi.

He will take over from Nairobi Auxiliary Bishop David Kamau who has been the Apostolic Administrator of the Archdiocese of Nairobi from the time John Cardinal Njue retired in January this year.

John Cardinal Njue had served as the Archbishop of Nairobi since 2007, when he took over from Archbishop Ndingi Mwana a'Nzeki who retired in October 2007 after turning 75.

According to the Canon Law, archdiocesan or diocesan bishops including cardinals, are requested to submit their resignation to the Pope on reaching age 75.

News of Archbishop Anyolo's appointment was published in L'Osservatore Romano, the daily newspaper of Vatican City State, on Thursday.

He was born on May 18, 1956 in Tongaren, Bungoma.

He was ordained a priest for the Catholic Diocese of Eldoret in 1983.

Pope John Paul II appointed him Bishop of Kericho on December 6, 1995 and was consecrated as Bishop of Kericho in February 1996.

On February 20, 2002, Pope John Paul II appointed him as Apostolic Administrator of Homa Bay upon the resignation of Retired Reverend Linus Okok Okwach. He was then appointed Bishop of Homa Bay in March 2003.

On November 15, 2018, Archbishop Philip Anyolo was appointed the Archbishop of Kisumu.

