Africa: Mombasa Feted as One of Continent's Most People-Friendly Cities

Mombasa County's "Happy Hour" traffic decongestion model, its well paved city centre roads and the white and blue colours on its buildings have earned it a place among the best people-friendly cities in Africa.

A report from the Transformative Urban Mobility Initiative (Tumi) says the devolved unit under Governor Hassan Joho has understood that transport and socioeconomic development goes hand in hand.

"The governor has successfully introduced several mobility and road safety projects including wider footpaths, tabletop crossings to reduce pedestrian fatalities, bicycle parking, and street lighting to guarantee security for residents," the report says.

Tumi seeks to change mobility "for the benefit of people and the environment" and supports transport projects around the world.

The report noted that walkways were upgraded in the central business district and car parking spaces were reallocated to pedestrians. Governor Joho also introduced strict parking policies to prevent motorists from parking on walkways.

"It is through the foresight and actions of these projects that the mobility in the county has improved significantly while movement has become safer," the report says.

Transport CEC Tawfiq Balala said Governor Joho was among 21 leaders nominated for "Heroes 2021", people who, despite historic challenges, achieved transport successes in 2020 and laid the groundwork for even more successful and sustainable mobility initiatives in 2021.

Others included Elke Van den Brandt, Belgium's minister for Brussels capital region; Andriy Bilyy, transport and mobility manager for the Lviv City Council in Ukraine; Carlos Cadena-Gaitan, transport secretary for the city of Medellin, Colombia; and Dagmawit Moges, transport minister, Ethiopia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Balala said the transport department has made many milestones in urban mobility with numerous projects under Governor Joho's leadership.

"The department of transport, with the cooperation of the traffic police, installed the first Variable Message Sign Board (VMS) at Sheikh Abdullah Farsy Road last week. The VMS is expected to complement the Happy Hour Traffic Decongestion model by providing motorists with information about the timing," he told Nation.Africa.

"The VMS shall also provide other crucial road traffic information like accident data and congestion levels."

He noted that Happy Hour, when cars are allowed to use all lanes in one direction onto the Nyali bridge in peak hours, lasts only five minutes but removes over 1,000 cars from the city centre.

The department also continues to undertake road safety and other interventions to protect vulnerable road users.

"Children are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable road users and the county government has installed various road warning and mandatory signs that give information to our drivers and will assist in enforcement of traffic laws at the Ganjoni and Valentine primary schools," Mr Balala said.

He said county officials will continue to allocate road space and funds equitably, giving priority to modes that efficiently use road space and other resources, ensure safety and minimise emissions of harmful pollutants.