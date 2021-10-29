Sudan: We Stand With Sudan's People and Demand More AU, IGAD, UN Action

document

Scores of African institutions condemn the coup and call on international bodies to take more robust actions to avoid violence and suffering.

We, the undersigned organisations and individuals, are deeply concerned about, and strongly condemn, the military coup in Sudan and the subsequent purported suspension of several provisions of the Constitutional Declaration and dissolution of the Sovereign Council, the Cabinet and transitional government.

We further condemn the arrest and detention of the Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, his wife, five ministers and other government officials as well as civil society actors. These actions violate the African Union (AU) Shared Values and specific provisions of the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance regarding unconstitutional changes of government. We note that the military takeover has negative consequences for Sudan's transition into a democracy, a journey that had a major turning point in 2019 when civilians got rid of dictator Omar Hassan Al-Bashir through a peoples' revolution.

We also note with concern the switching off of the internet and other communications channels, which has made it difficult for the Sudanese people to receive and send information within and outside of Sudan. We are also greatly troubled by the closure of Sudanese airspace and land borders, and suspension of all flights. This has meant that no one can travel into or out of Sudan. These limitations on the rights and freedoms of the Sudanese people as well as other nationalities present in Sudan is in stark violation of both the Sudanese constitution as well as African and international human rights norms.

We are aware that many Sudanese people, committed to democratic ideals that they relentlessly fought for, have taken to the streets to peacefully protest the military takeover. We are, however, alarmed by reports of killing, torture and injury of some protesting civilians by sections of the military.

As African citizens and institutions from across the continent and its diaspora, we demand that:

General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan and the parts of the military leadership under his control immediately and unconditionally release Prime Minister Hamdok or the others detained; This impugned military leadership transfers power back to the transitional government to operate as per the terms of the 2019 Political Agreement and Constitutional Declaration, and further that the entire provisions of Constitutional Declaration be respected and implemented; Patriotic soldiers, battalions and garrisons desist from participating in or supporting the illegal martial government in any way, and certainly refrain from interfering with or harming peaceful protestors. We call for the protection of civilians and the upholding of their right to protest. We further call on security forces to act with restraint in managing public order. Specifically, we call on security forces to desist from use of force on civilians, as this is contrary to international law and also the various legal instruments created by the AU; We demand the military leadership lifts restrictions on internet access to enable people to communicate freely and access information; We demand the military leadership immediately opens up airspace to enable travel into and out of the country without restrictions.

We note that this coup has had a long build up, whose signs include the failed coup of 21 September 2021. The position of the AU on such matters is very clear. It requires an uncompromising rejection of such unconstitutional changes, the immediate suspension of the member state in question, and engagements to reinstate democratic and legitimate government. We note with concern that, in the face of clear danger, the AU has dithered to implement this hard letter of the law on a few occasions in recent years, a fact that might have encouraged the current situation in Sudan.

While we are grateful that both the AU and East African bloc IGAD provided initial public statements, their statements were not strong enough. We also acknowledge that the Peace and Security Council of the AU (AU-PSC) held a session on Sudan and has suspended the government. This is a positive first step. We reiterate that speaking clearly and strongly against the unconstitutional change is the only way large-scale violence and related human suffering can be averted.

As African citizens and institutions from across the continent and its diaspora, we therefore demand that AU and IGAD:

Follow up on their initial statements with more robust ones that demonstrate the actions they have taken in the first 48 hours after the coup and that clearly lay out the obtaining law and processes they propose to take in the next few days; Confirm unequivocally to the people of Africa and the international community that Sudan currently stands suspended from the AU, pending these processes; Urgently convene the AU Peace and Security Council and take the necessary follow-up measures.

We note that the Horn of Africa is already very volatile and that should Sudan be allowed to succumb to military-instigated conflict against a resistant citizenry, not only will there be unnecessary bloodshed and human suffering, but this would also have profound regional peace and security repercussions, affecting neighbours like the Central African Republic (CAR), Chad, Eritrea, Ethiopia, and the rest of the East African region. We note the strong statements already issued by the UN Secretary General and several members of the international community. We also acknowledge that the UN Security Council has convened a session on Sudan. We call upon the United Nations (UN) to:

Prioritise discussion and action on Sudan, respecting the aspirations and demands of the people and bearing in mind the potential ramification for the Horn and East Africa region.

As African citizens and institutions from across the continent and its diaspora, we will continue to be actively seized of this matter and will be making additional interventions and actions in the coming days. More importantly, we call upon all people around the world to unite and stand together with the brave Sudanese people to save and preserve their democratic transition and protect their human and peoples' rights. We urge for peaceful demonstrations and protests outside Sudanese embassies across the continent and worldwide.

Signatories

A - Institutions

Advocacy Network for Africa, Washington DC, USA

AfricanDefenders (Pan African Human Rights Defenders Network)

African Union Watch, Banjul, The Gambia

African Women and Youth Initiative

African Women's Development and Communication Network (FEMNET)/ Réseau de Développement et de Communication des Femmes Africaines

African Women Leaders Forum (AWLF), Zimbabwe

Atrocities Watch Africa (AWA), Kampala, Uganda

Chapter One Foundation, Lusaka, Zambia

Coalition for an effective African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACC), Arusha, Tanzania

Coalition Togolaise des Défenseurs des Droits Humains (CTDDH), Lomé, Togo

DefendDefenders (East and Horn of Africa Human Rights Defenders Project)

Disability Amalgamation Community Trust (DACT), Zimbabwe

DITSHWANELO - The Botswana Centre for Human Rights, Gaborone, Botswana

Eastern Africa Youth Empowerment on Peace and Security

Echoes of Women in Africa Initiatives, Nigeria

HUDO Centre, Kampala, Uganda

Human Rights Institute of South Africa (HURISA)

Institut des Médias pour la Démocratie et les Droits de l'Homme (IM2DH), Lomé, Togo

Institute for Young Women Development (IYWD), Zimbabwe

International Refugee Rights Initiative (IRRI), Kampala, Uganda

Inuka Kenya Ni Sisi!, Nairobi, Kenya

Kamma Organization for Development Initiatives (KODI), Sudan

Kenya Human Rights Commission (KHRC), Nairobi, Kenya

Nawi - Afrifem Macroeconomics Collective, Nairobi, Kenya

Network of Independent Commissions for Human Rights in North Africa

Nubsud Human Rights Monitors Organization (NHRMO), Sudan

OnetoAll Foundation, Meru, Kenya

Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), Johannesburg, South Africa

Oromo Legacy Leadership and Advocacy Association

Oromo Professionals Group (OPG), Washington DC

Rape Hurts Foundation, Uganda

Pan African Citizens Network (PACIN)

Pan African Lawyers Union (PALU), Arusha, Tanzania

Pan African Law and Justice Initiative, Kenya

Panos Institute Southern Africa

Plateforme de la Diaspora Tchadienne en Amerique

Southern Defenders (Southern African Human Rights Defenders Network)

Wakiso District Human Rights Committee , Uganda

Yearning Voices Foundation (YVF)

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, Harare, Zimbabwe

B - Individuals

Abel K. Walendom, Co-Facilitator, Plateforme de la Diaspora Tchadienne en Amerique

Abdalla Komi Kodi, Executive Director, Kamma Organization for Development Initiatives (KODI), Sudan

Achieng' Akena, PanAfricanist, Uganda

Adaobi Egboka, Human Rights Lawyer, Nigeria

Arnold Tsunga, Human Rights Lawyer, Zimbabwe

Brian Tamuka Kagoro, Uhai Africa Ltd, Harare, Zimbabwe

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Bridget Musungu, Panafrican, Nairobi Kenya

Bushra Gamar Hussein, Executive Director, HUDO Centre, Kampala, Uganda

Bonaventure N'Coué MAWUVI, Journaliste et Défenseurs des Droits Humains, Lomé,Togo

Chidi Anselm Odinkalu

Chris Kwaja

Danford M. Chirwa, Dean, UCT Law

Donald Deya, Pan Africanist, Nairobi, Kenya

Dzimbabwe Chimbga, Human Rights Lawyer, Zimbabwe

Edigah Kavuravu, Human Rights Lawyer, Kenya

Femi Falana SAN, Human Rights Lawyer, Nigeria

Feyi Ogunade, Human Rights Lawyer

George Kegoro, Lawyer, Nairobi, Kenya

Gitahi Githuku, Human Rights Defender, Nairobi, Kenya

Golda Keng, Advocacy and Campaigns Consultant, Yaoundé, Cameroon

Hakima Haithar, International Development Consultant, Johannesburg, South Africa

Ibrahima Kane: Ibrahima Kane, lawyer Senegal

Irene Mwendwa, Lawyer, Pollicy Uganda

Jok Madut Jok, Professor of Anthropology, Syracuse University and Director of The Sudd Institute

Khabele Matlosa

Martin Masiga, Africa Judges and Jurists Forum (AJJF)

Martin Mavenjina, Constitutional and Human Rights Lawyer, Nairobi, Kenya

Musa Mwenye, SC, Former Attorney General of the Republic of Zambia

Nikiwe Kaunda, Mzuzu, Malawi

Otto Saki, Zimbabwe

Roland Ebole, Human Rights Lawyer, Nairobi, Kenya

Roselyn Hanzi, Human Rights Lawyer, Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights

Sarah Mukasa

Sharon Nakandha, Lawyer, Uganda

Siphosami Malunga, Executive Director, Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa

Tiseke Kasambala, Chief of Party, Freedom House, Johannesburg, South Africa

Vusumuzi Sifile, Lusaka, Zambia

Washington Katema