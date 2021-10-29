Nigeria: Fix Economy to Avoid Another #EndSARS Protest, Group Tells Govt

Convener of Nigeria Peace and Sustainable Initiative (NPSI), Professor Christopher Imumolen, has said the #EndSARS protest was actually fueled by the poor economic situation.

He said the protest is not only against SARS, but a way to push the government to look into the various aspects of the economy.

Addressing a press conference in Lagos, Prof Imumolen, a foremost entrepreneur, said a lot is needed to be done in terms of the economy, saying #EndSARS should be interpreted from the perspective of fixing the economy.

To Imumolen the "E" in ENDSARS stands for Employment, "N" stands for Nigeria for All, "D" for Digitalisation of the Economy, "S" for Security and Safety for All, "A" for Alternative Source of Power "R" for Rescue Nigeria from Poverty while "S" stands for Social Welfare for All.

Imumolen said that, if all these parameters were in place, Nigeria would be great in less than six years.

Acknowledging that a lot has happened in the last one year, and that the protest has ended police brutality to an extent, Imumolen believes that fixing the economy is what matters most.

Other areas the NPSI will address, according to Imumolen include: youth unrest, employment of youths, fight against cybercrime etc.

He said government must solve the electricity challenges to drive industrialization and rejig the nation's economy.