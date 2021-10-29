Nigeria: Pencom Introduces Non-Interest Pension Fund

28 October 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The non-interest fund complies with non-interest (Shari'ah) finance principles.

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has introduced a Non-Interest Fund (Fund VI) and issued an operational framework on it to pension contributors and retirees.

The head, corporate communications of PenCom, Peter Aghahowa, made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday in Lagos.

He said the initiative was in furtherance of the implementation of the Multi-Fund Investment Structure, which seeks to provide investment portfolio choices to pension contributors and retirees.

"The Non-Interest Fund is a fund that complies with the provisions of Islamic Commercial Jurisprudence and any other established non-interest principles, as approved by the Financial Regulation Advisory Council of Experts (FRACE) or any other body constituted by the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time.

"The FRACE has certified that the operational framework issued by the commission complies with non-interest (Shari'ah) finance principles," he said.

According to him, all Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs) are required to create and maintain the Non-Interest fund for interested Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders.

Mr Aghahowa said that the fund would be separated into two funds for Active RSA holders and Retirees respectively.

"RSA holders in Fund I, II, III and retirees in Fund IV are eligible to move their RSA contributions to the Non-Interest Fund (Fund VI) by making a formal request to the PFA in line with the provisions of the RSA Multi-fund Implementation Guidelines and Section 7.6 of the investment regulation dealing with transfers between fund types within a PFA.

"The Non-Interest Fund offers a viable alternative to the conventional interest-based financial instruments for pension funds investment," he said.

The commission's spokesperson said that further information on the non-interest fund could be obtained from the commission's website at www.pencom.gov.ng and various PFAs.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X