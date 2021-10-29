Nigeria: Despite Weekly Killings, Nigeria's Police Chief Says Security 'Significantly Stabilised'

<i>The IGP says the strong collaboration between the police, armed forces and other security agencies led to the "improved security situation in the country".</sub>

Despite the rampant killings across the country, the Inspector General of Police (IGP),<a target="_blank" href="https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Usman_Alkali_Baba"> Usman Alkali</a>, has said security has "significantly stabilised".

He said the police force under his leadership "is doing its best to sustain peaceful coexistence in the country."

Mr Alkali stated this in Abuja on Thursday during the weekly briefing organised by the Presidential Communications Team.

The declaration by the IGP comes against the backdrop of several killings in various parts of the country almost on a daily basis.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported several times how dozens of Nigerians were killed with little or no intervention by the security agencies.

At least 200 persons including security personnel were killed by non-state actors in the past four weeks across the country.

Every part of the country suffers one form of insecurity or the other while others are faced with spike in unresolved crimes.

Isolated cases

But the IGP, in his remarks, said the force is reviewing its public safety strategies in order to address what he described as "isolated cases of crime in some parts of the country".

"The security situation in the country has been significantly stabilised though we are still experiencing isolated cases of crime and threats to public safety, peace and security in some parts of the country.

"The Nigeria Police Force is however unrelenting in rejigging its public safety strategies to adequately contain prevailing and emerging crime trends across the country."

He also noted that "the strong collaboration between the police, armed forces and other security agencies led to the improved security situation in the country".

"Let me state categorically that the new spirit of collaboration between the Nigeria Police, the Nigeria Armed Forces, the Department of State Services and other security and intelligence agencies in the country has indeed spurred a common front in reducing crime and criminality nationwide," he said.

Mr Alakli said the force is deploying a "well-coordinated intelligence operation to tackle banditry, kidnapping and other forms of insecurity bedeviling the country."

"We are expanding well-coordinated intelligence led operations to confront bandits, kidnappers and armed secessionist groups by enhancing intelligence gathering efforts and utilising capacity. Enhancing intelligence sharing through strengthening inter-agency collaboration with the military and other security agencies is also an aspect that is being pursued.

"We are deepening community engagement to weaken recruitment drive by secessionist groups. We are also improving our public relations and regaining the trust of the citizens through improved community engagements and enhancing ethical policies in the fight against corruption," he stated.

The police boss said there is a "strong collaboration between the Nigeria Police Force and its foreign counterpart in a bid to tame crime across the country's borders".

Mr Alkali said the use of technology is also being explored by the Police, to aid its fight against crime and criminality.

"The Nigeria Police National Command and Control Centre, Nigeria Police Crime and Incident Data Base and the Nigeria Police Crime analysis Centre are technology driven outfits that are used to detect and tackle criminals and are also available for the public to use for what we call 'Rescue me' and once you download the app and use it appropriately, wherever is your position, request or <a target="_blank" href="https://www.premiumtimesng.com/news/headlines/485096-analysis-alkali-nigerias-police-chief-grapples-with-familiar-security-challenges.html">complain</a>, it will directly hit our control room within minutes and we will respond to your request. I," the IGP said.