Zimbabwe: Madam Boss Nominated for E! People's Choice Award

Zimbabwean comedian and socialite Madam Boss, real name Tyra Chikocho, has been nominated for the E! African Social Star 2021 award.

For the third time, the People's Choice Awards have opened a category dedicated to Africa, with eight contenders in the running.

E! Entertainment Television on Wednesday announced that voting was open for the 2021 People's Choice Awards, celebrating all forms of entertainment and chosen entirely by the fans.

Speaking about her nomination, Madam Boss said she was excited about the nomination.

"Thank you for the nomination and what a surprise to my team and myself," she said. "I would like to express my genuine happiness for receiving this nomination. 2020 and 2021 have not been easy as the world over people have been dying due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All we (the Madam Boss team) wish for is life and a quick recovery to anyone affected. Being nominated for such a prestigious award means a lot and we are excited and grateful. If I win, I win together with my fans and those we have associated with.

"For being nominated among the most talented people on the continent means the most to me and my brand and I owe this to my family, fans and God because without them I wouldn't have made it this far."

In the race to be crowned the African Social Star of 2021 from South Africa is YouTube sensation Lasizwe Dambuza; actor, musician and entrepreneur Boity Thulo; make-up artist and beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase and TikTok sensation Witney Ramabulana.

Nominated from across the continent are Nigerian rapper and actor Falz; Kenyan TikTok star Azziad Nasenya; Madam Boss and self-empowerment advocate Sofiyat Ibrahim AKA The Odditty from Nigeria.

Last year, Elsa Majimbo scooped the sought-after title of African Social Star of 2020, while Bonang Matheba was voted the African Influencer of the Year in 2019