Namibia: Spotlight On National Awards

THE country's exceptional sport personalities will be recognised for their efforts at the annual Namibia Sport Awards in Windhoek tomorrow.

Christine Mboma is expected to make a clean sweep of prizes in the three categories in which she is nominated.

The 18-year-old has had a stellar year, making rapid strides in her fledgling career by relegating established stars to also-rans.

The anticipated awards will crown a wonderful year in which she went from a relative unknown to the summit of world athletics.

Mboma had a massively impressive breakthrough year, in which she claimed the 2020 Tokyo Olympic silver medal, 2020 World Athletics under-20 gold and 2020 Diamond League crown in world record-breaking fashion.

She is nominated alongside fellow globetrotting 18-year-old Beatrice Masilingi for the junior and senior sportswoman awards as well as the sports star prize.

Veteran long distance runner Helalia Johannes (41), who claimed the marathon bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships, is also shortlisted for the latter two awards.

Mboma and Masilingi's heralded mentor Henk Botha is up against Grant Dodds and Letu Hamhola for the top coaching award.

Along with their coach, Mboma and Masilingi have been making big strides off the track following their international exploits.

Their social media popularity has soared with every new milestone reached, while endorsements continue to stream in at a rate of knots.

The full list of nominees are:

MTC sportswoman of the year - Helalia Johannes, Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma (all athletics)

MTC sportsman of the year - Jonas Junias (boxing), Alexander Miller and Tristan de Lange (both cycling)

MTC sportsman of the year - Delano Muller (kickboxing), Magano Naseb and Ruano de Cuvallo (both NSSU)

MTC junior sportswoman of the year - Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma (both athletics)

Nampower sportswoman of the year with disability - Johanna Benson, Lahja Ishitile, Sylvia Shivolo (all Namibia National Paralympic committee)

Nampower sportsman of the year with disability - Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, Petrus Karuli (all Namibia National Paralympic committee)

Nampower junior sportsman of the year with disability - Bradely Murere, Julien Rejive (all Namibia National Paralympic committee)

Nampower junior sportswoman of the year with a disability - Aune Josef, Lahya Iipinge, Lize Meyer (all Namibia National Paralympic committee)

Debmarine Namibia sports team of the year - 4x100m u20 girls relay team (Athletics), cricket senior men's team, hockey senior women's team)

Debmarine Namibia umpire/referee of the year - Lazarus Nainda (boxing) and Twanyanyukwa Antsino (football)

Standard Bank sports development programme of the year - Ashburton Kwata Cricket, Standard Bank junior hockey initiative, Professional Education Training System (NSSU)

NSC federation of the year - Athletics Namibia, Cricket Namibia, Namibia National Paralympic committee

Debmarine Namibia professional shining star in the diaspora - Maike Helga Diekman (rowing) and Peter Shalulile (football)

Standard Bank Namibia community inspiration - Delano Muller; School of Excellence Hockey Academy and Kasaona 'The Himba Gladiator' Football Academy

MTC-NASA sports star of the year - Beatrice Masilingi, Christine Mboma, Helalia Johannes;

NEPC broadcasting journalist of the year - Castro Uulumbu (One Africa TV), Katrina Gowases (NBC), Limba Mupetami (Namibian Sun)

NEPC digital journalist of the year - Limba Mupetami (Namibian Sun), Pomwene Shaduka (Naayele Dream Publication), Tangi Mulundu (Twaindila Media Houses)

NEPC print journalist of the year - Hesron Kapanga (Nampa), Sheefeni Nikodemus (The Namibian), Michael Uugwanga (Confidante).