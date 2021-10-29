Namibia: Rugby Dispute Overshadows Final

THE Namibia club rugby finals are due to take place at the Hage Geingob National Rugby Stadium tomorrow afternoon, although a final decision about which teams are eligible to play was still pending late yesterday.

The Premier League as well as the Reserve League finals were supposed to take place last weekend, but were postponed by the Namibia Rugby Union (NRU) when one of the clubs raised questions on the outcome of the semi-finals two weeks ago.

In the Premier League semis, Unam beat Rehoboth 27-24, and Wanderers beat Western Suburbs 20-13, while in the Reserve League semis, Kudus II beat Unam II 16-15, and Wanderers II beat Suburbs II 32-19.

According to a source, Western Suburbs claimed Wanderers had fielded ineligible players in both their semi-final matches.

The competition rules state that players have to play at least two league matches to be allowed to play in the knockout stages of the tournament, and the eligibility of the cited Wanderers' players in both their semi-final matches is now being scrutinised.

The NRU held a disciplinary committee hearing on the matter on Wednesday evening, but a decision could not be reached, and the hearing was postponed till last night.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of the NRU, Theo Grünewald, was yesterday tightlipped about the developing situation, but said they were planning to go ahead with both finals tomorrow afternoon.

"It's still on, and we are continuing with our preparations for the finals. It costs money, and we hope the issue will be resolved," he said yesterday.

"There was a disciplinary committee hearing last night, but it was postponed to tonight [last night], so they must still make a decision on the case," he said.

Grünewald said he could not comment further on the matter since it has not been resolved yet, but said if the Premier League final does not take place tomorrow, the finalists would not be able to use their national players if the match eventually takes place.

"If the final does not take place this weekend, the national players will not be available. They leave for Stellenbosch next weekend to compete in an international tournament which is being organised by World Rugby," he said.

On 14 November, Namibia will play Kenya, while Zimbabwe will play Brazil, with the winners due to meet on 20 November.

Grünewald also confirmed that he was stepping down as the NRU's CEO, after the position was recently readvertised.

"Initially I had a six-month contract, but I was asked to continue helping out, so I've been working for more than a year now.

"The NRU advertised the position earlier, but didn't get a suitable candidate, so they have now readvertised the post," he said.