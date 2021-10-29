Zimbabwe: Chamisa Staging Assassination Attempts - ED

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has blasted MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa over the recent attacks on the latter during his "Meet The People Tours" claiming that the opposition leader was staging the assassination attempts on his own life.

Mnangagwa's remarks come at a time when Alena Douhan, the United Nations special rapporteur who is currently in Zimbabwe, has called for the end to political violence and the creation of a meaningful structured dialogue on political reforms, human rights and the rule of law.

However, addressing Zanu PF Politburo members Wednesday at the start of the ruling party's People's Annual Conference, Mnangagwa said the political violence perpetrated against the opposition should be ignored.

"We should ignore the emotional grand standing by certain elements of our society. We should give them deaf ears. As they try to attract international attention against their own country," Mnangagwa said.

In recent weeks, Chamisa has been attacked by some unruly Zanu PF hooligans in Masvingo, Manicaland and Mashonaland West provinces, in an effort to block him from meeting ordinary citizens.

According to MDC Alliance Vice President Tendai Biti, Chamisa escaped with his life after a bullet whisked in and out of his rear vehicle window, missing him by a few inches in failed attempted assassination in Zimunya area just outside Mutare.

"As he drove from Chipinge an unlawful ambush was mounted, gunshots were fired and one of the bullets actually whisked in the left rear passenger seat where he normally sits as a VIP," Biti said after the Mutare incident.

"It is quite clear that there is a desperate attempt, a clear attempt to ensure that our party president does not meet Zimbabweans, we condemn in the strongest terms the actions by Zanu pf that are behind these unlawful attacks on our president both in Masvingo and in Manicaland."

Biti also accused some Zanu PF MPs for organising rogue elements to carry out the attacks.