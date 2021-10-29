Namibian Eagles Enter 'The Unknown'

NAMIBIA's fairytale run at the T20 World Cup continued with a four-wicket win against Scotland on Wednesday, but their real test now lies ahead when they come face to face with some of the giants of the world game.

First up on Sunday is Afghanistan, which has made remarkable progress, having risen from the Associate ranks to Test Nation status and a T20 world ranking of seventh over the past decade. After that, New Zealand (fourth in the world), Pakistan (third) and India (second) lie in wait and coach Pierre de Bruyn admitted that they were now entering uncharted waters.

"Now we are entering the real unknown against Afghanistan, New Zealand, Pakistan and India. In a way it's very overwhelming, but we need to just stick to what we have done, and we need to increase our intensity by at least 15 to 20 percent against these teams," he said.

Afghanistan got their campaign off with a formidable 130-run victory against Scotland on 25 October after a spinning masterclass, with Mujeeb Ur Rahman taking 5/20 and Rashid Khan 4/9, and De Bruyn said they would have to counter their spinners.

"We need to have a clear game plan against the spinners of Afghanistan, who are absolutely world-class. We need to have a positive mindset in how we are going to play them - they use almost all their spinners in the power play, so we need to have those match-ups in the power play and be able to compete," he said.

"For me the big thing is we need to compete and we need to stay in every moment. Yes, it's unknown waters that we are entering, but we can't sit back, we need to compete and that's what we will do," he added.

Against Scotland on Wednesday, Ruben Trumpelmann gave Namibia an unbelievable start, taking three wickets in his first over, to leave Scotland reeling at 3/2, before a late recovery by Michael Leask (44) and Chris Greaves (25) saw them reaching 109/8 off their 20 overs.

In reply, Namibia got off to a solid start with Craig Williams scoring 23 and Michael van Lingen 16, but Scotland struck back with some wickets to ensure a tense finish, before JJ Smit secured Namibia's victory, scoring 32 not out off 23 balls.

It was Namibia's first win in the Super 12 stage of the competition and third in a row following their first round wins against the Netherlands and Ireland, and De Bruyn said it was a must-win game for them.

"We identified it as a must-win game, especially since we are the only two Associate nations in the group, and we achieved that. Scotland probably came into the game a bit scarred after their performance against Afghanistan, while we had a four-day break, which we needed, so mentally I think we were better prepared than them," he said.

"That first over of Ruben was just a knockout over, three wickets just broke their backs and immediately set the tone for the rest of the game. Our overall bowling and fielding performance was probably one of the best I've seen in a very long time, and these guys just know how to go to the next level and to smother the opposition, so I'm vey pleased with that," he added.

Ï think we know that we should have been a lot more clinical with the bat, we should have finished it off a bit better, but it's a win, and we'll take it," he said.

De Bruyn said he was very proud of his team.

"They really emptied their tanks on the field for their country and they continue to inspire our people, not just back home, but globally. How they are inspiring people is incredible and I cannot be more proud of these guys," he said.