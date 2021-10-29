Zimbabwe: 'Take Advantage of Media Reforms'

Marketers and media entrepreneurs have been called upon to take advantage of the Second Republic's move to open up the airwaves and enhance media freedoms, to build the country's image and economy.

Speaking at the 13th Annual Marketers Association of Zimbabwe (MAZ) Convention here, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said marketers should take advantage of artificial intelligence to reach new clients and rural communities.

The development ties in with Government's thrust for inclusive development that leaves no-one behind in line with Vision 2030 and the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

"Ladies and gentleman, as Government we are pleased to work with you as we strive to build our country's image and economy and thus, you as marketers, have a critical role to play," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"We need to work together in harmony because Zimbabwe is our motherland and its success is everyone's success.

"To this end, I wish to urge you to take advantage of the Second Republic's liberal stance on media freedoms, and the proliferation of community radio stations, campus radio stations and commercial television licences."

Minister Mutsvangwa, who is also the patron of MAZ, said the new platforms would provide access to new clients, customers and opportunities to reach unserviced communities in rural areas.

"The opening up of our airwaves reaffirms President Mnangagwa's pledge to make 'Zimbabwe open for Business'," she said.

The MAZ convention is running under the theme: "Marketing in the Age of Artificial Intelligence. Change is inevitable. Re-invent or Die".

Minister Mutsvangwa said the theme speaks volumes about the always evolving technology driven-age in which people now live.

"We cannot run away from change, if we do not adapt, we will all sink," she said.

Marketers were also told to take advantage of local and international platforms, including Expo2020 Dubai, to market Zimbabwe and help build its image.

The event was also attended by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka, MAZ president Professor Zororo Muranda and members of the association.